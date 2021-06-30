Sign up
Photo 2648
June 30: Praying Mantis
The praying mantis was just aware of me as I was of it. It watched me a while to see if I might harm it. Then, it went back to looking for insect prey.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
0
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
3053
photos
34
followers
47
following
View this month »
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
29th June 2021 4:49pm
Tags
insect
,
summer
,
june
