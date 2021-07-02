Previous
July 2: Water Droplets by daisymiller
July 2: Water Droplets

The rain fell on the elephant leaves. The water droplets ran down the veins in the leaves.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Daisy Miller

Photo Details

