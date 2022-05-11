Sign up
Photo 2795
May 11: Strawberry halves
The strawberries are exceptionally sweet this year.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
1
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
3233
photos
32
followers
48
following
772% complete
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
10th May 2022 4:01pm
Tags
fruit
,
may
,
mayhalf22
Milanie
ace
This sure made a pretty shot - like the simplicity
June 6th, 2022
