Photo 2793
May 24: Tree/No Tree
This is for the May half challenge. This is a shot of a neighbor's house with a tree on one side of the chimney and a blank exterior wall on the other side. My eye was caught by this when I saw a tree service taking down this neighbor's trees.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
0
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
3215
photos
32
followers
48
following
767% complete
2795
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
23rd May 2022 3:47pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
may
,
mayhalf22
