June 2: Oak on Maple by daisymiller
Photo 2802

June 2: Oak on Maple

We had several rounds of intense thunderstorms during the night. I discovered this when I made my photo rounds of my backyard. An oak tree leaf was wedged behind a piece of bark on the maple tree.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography.
