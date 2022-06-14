Previous
June 14: Butter and Eggs by daisymiller
June 14: Butter and Eggs

My grandmother drew Butter and Eggs. This plant is also called Toadflax. It is an invasive plant here. I try to keep it contained in one of my flower beds.
Daisy Miller

Photo Details

