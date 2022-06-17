Previous
June 17: Coreopsis Tall by daisymiller
June 17: Coreopsis Tall

The Coreopsis comes in varying heights. This is the tallest variety of coreopsis that I have.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Daisy Miller

