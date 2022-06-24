Previous
Next
June 24: Lily by daisymiller
Photo 2839

June 24: Lily

I got this lily plant as a door prize at a plant sale several years ago. The gardener who grows these beautiful lilies pays $50 and upwards for one lily bulb. I feel very fortunate to have one of her lilies.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
778% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise