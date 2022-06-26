Sign up
Photo 2838
June 26: Frozen
I am experimenting with frozen flower photography. I am finding it to be challenging. I am definitely on a learning curve with this. Two colors of geraniums and one variety of lavender are pictured here.
26th June 2022
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
25th June 2022 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
june
,
30dayswild2022
