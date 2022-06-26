Previous
June 26: Frozen by daisymiller
Photo 2838

June 26: Frozen

I am experimenting with frozen flower photography. I am finding it to be challenging. I am definitely on a learning curve with this. Two colors of geraniums and one variety of lavender are pictured here.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Daisy Miller

I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
