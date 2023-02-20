Sign up
Photo 2876
February 20: Rose Garden in Winter
My favorite city park has a lovely rose garden. This is looking at the west entrance to the garden. I had total knee replacement a week ago. I am not supposed to walk on uneven ground, so I took this picture sitting down in my car.
Daisy Miller
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
park
,
bw
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
