February 20: Rose Garden in Winter by daisymiller
Photo 2876

February 20: Rose Garden in Winter

My favorite city park has a lovely rose garden. This is looking at the west entrance to the garden. I had total knee replacement a week ago. I am not supposed to walk on uneven ground, so I took this picture sitting down in my car.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Daisy Miller

Photo Details

