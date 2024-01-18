Previous
January 18: Milkweed Pod by daisymiller
January 18: Milkweed Pod

The temperatures warmed up into the 30s today. One of the milkweed pods opened up.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Daisy Miller

