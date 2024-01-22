Previous
January 22: Frozen drips by daisymiller
January 22: Frozen drips

My city had an ice storm. Water froze as it dripped off the deck railing.

Daisy Miller

Milanie ace
Guess we have the same weather!
January 22nd, 2024  
