February 22: Purple Crocus by daisymiller
February 22: Purple Crocus

I finally got a good picture of the purple crocus. A friend told me to place a paper plate on the ground to eliminate the distraction of the tree leaves. It worked!
Daisy Miller

Milanie ace
Good shot and a good idea!
February 23rd, 2024  
