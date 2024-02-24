Previous
February 24: Sunflower by daisymiller
Photo 2922

February 24: Sunflower

I left the sunflower plant standing in the garden this winter. I find the dead blossoms beautiful. I left many plants in the garden this winter, because insects overwinter in the plants and because birds shelter among the plants.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project last year. A lot of...
