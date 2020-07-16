Sign up
Photo 2406
Looking for dinner
I think he's on his own now. I've been hearing him for days!
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
1
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
2631
photos
139
followers
134
following
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th July 2020 7:57pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
baby
,
bird
,
mockingbird
,
florida
marlboromaam
ace
Aww! Sweet capture, Danette!
July 16th, 2020
