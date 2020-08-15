Sign up
Photo 2426
All I want for Christmas
I would love to have a home with a dock on the water.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2651
photos
135
followers
130
following
3
1
365
NIKON D7500
15th August 2020 12:27pm
Public
chairs
,
bay
,
florida
,
dock
,
islamorada
Allison Williams
ace
Looks wonderful!
August 16th, 2020
