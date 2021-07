Too large for my lens!

We were driving through Naples and this house caught my eye. It has been a while since we were there. So many homes have been replaced by these huge houses which are selling for $5-15 million. I see where a 5 garage home in my son's old neighborhood in Tampa was just torn down for a new home. My other son's boss had a beautiful home on deep water. It was just sold and torn down. It blows my mind.