Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2809
No climbing!
The trunk Silk Floss tree has these sharp "prickles" to discourage animals from climbing the tree.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3037
photos
136
followers
133
following
769% complete
View this month »
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th February 2022 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
prickles
,
floss
,
silk
,
florida
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! A new tree for me.
February 13th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
@louannwarren
they are stunning in bloom, but I don't see many of them around. Native to parts of S. America.
February 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close