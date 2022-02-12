Previous
No climbing! by danette
No climbing!

The trunk Silk Floss tree has these sharp "prickles" to discourage animals from climbing the tree.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Lou Ann ace
Oh my! A new tree for me.
February 13th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
@louannwarren they are stunning in bloom, but I don't see many of them around. Native to parts of S. America.
February 13th, 2022  
