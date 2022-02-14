Sign up
Photo 2811
Happy Valentine's Day
Hoping you all have a wonderful day.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
tree
bird
leaves
cardinal
florida
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot and beautiful colours.
February 14th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great timing on this. He is beautiful.
February 14th, 2022
