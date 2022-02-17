Sign up
Photo 2814
Pretty flower
I don't even know what it is! Thank you for stopping by.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
3
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3041
photos
136
followers
133
following
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th February 2022 11:37am
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
florida
KWind
ace
Gorgeous!!
February 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
It's beautiful.
February 17th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and it is very pretty.
February 17th, 2022
