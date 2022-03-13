Sign up
Photo 2833
Here Come the Cowboys
Cattle is a big industry in Florida. Loved watching the parade complete with the cowboys marching the cows down the main street.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th March 2022 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
parade
,
cows
,
florida
,
cowboys
,
okeechobee
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, it looks great.
March 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot! I would never have associated cattle with Florida.
March 13th, 2022
