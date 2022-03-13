Previous
Here Come the Cowboys by danette
Photo 2833

Here Come the Cowboys

Cattle is a big industry in Florida. Loved watching the parade complete with the cowboys marching the cows down the main street.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, it looks great.
March 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot! I would never have associated cattle with Florida.
March 13th, 2022  
