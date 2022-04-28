Previous
Blessings by danette
Photo 2870

Blessings

Passed this Jacaranda tree on the way home from the doctor where my husband was confirmed to not have cancer!
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
Krista Marson ace
Fantastic on both accounts
April 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot! I always thought these trees were unusual and so pretty.
April 28th, 2022  
