Photo 2875
Get Back in Line!
Momma cow seems to be telling the calf to behave.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
365
NIKON D7500
30th April 2022 2:06pm
Tags
cows
,
florida
