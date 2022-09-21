Sign up
Photo 2977
Hiding
This blue bird hid out in the tree while we ate lunch. Loved his coloring.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
3
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
3206
photos
134
followers
130
following
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
Tags
tree
,
pine
,
blue
,
bird
,
utah
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and wonderful tones, great detail too.
September 21st, 2022
Shepherdman
Great capture
September 21st, 2022
Louise & Ken
Could this be a young blue jay? It seems to be still working on getting his "big boy" feathers!
September 21st, 2022
