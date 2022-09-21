Previous
Hiding by danette
Photo 2977

Hiding

This blue bird hid out in the tree while we ate lunch. Loved his coloring.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Danette Thompson

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and wonderful tones, great detail too.
September 21st, 2022  
Shepherdman
Great capture
September 21st, 2022  
Louise & Ken
Could this be a young blue jay? It seems to be still working on getting his "big boy" feathers!
September 21st, 2022  
