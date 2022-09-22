Previous
Random Cow by danette
Photo 2978

Random Cow

It amazed me how the cows weren't even fenced in!
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Danette Thompson

Thom Mitchell
Can't tell you why, but I really like this shot! Nicely composed.
September 22nd, 2022  
Renee Salamon
The cow really stands out against the lovely muted tones
September 22nd, 2022  
