Photo 2978
Random Cow
It amazed me how the cows weren't even fenced in!
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
2
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
22nd August 2022 12:13pm
Tags
utah
,
cow
Thom Mitchell
Can't tell you why, but I really like this shot! Nicely composed.
September 22nd, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
The cow really stands out against the lovely muted tones
September 22nd, 2022
