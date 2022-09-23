Fun Friday

For those of us at a certain age, we are familiar with the song by the Eagles, "Take It Easy". One line of the lyrics talks about "standing on the corner in Winslow, Arizona", which is exactly where this photo was taken! Winslow has done a great job attracting tourists based on this song from 1972! While we were there, many people came to take their photos by the statues of Jackson Browne and Glenn Frey, or by the red pickup truck. It was great fun. While I don't know anyone who went prior to me (as it is very far from Florida), I have had 3 friends go there since (all from Florida!).