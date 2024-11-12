Previous
Snowy Egret by danette
Photo 3519

Snowy Egret

Looks like mating season is coming soon as I see some green coloring starting to form.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great catch.
November 12th, 2024  
