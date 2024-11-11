Sign up
Previous
Photo 3518
No swimming
There were rip currents in the water.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
3
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
atlantic
,
florida
,
lakeworth
Wendy
ace
Beautiful shot, Danette . I can smell the air.
November 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks a little rough. Great scene though.
November 11th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is beautiful, though.
November 11th, 2024
