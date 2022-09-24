Sign up
Photo 2980
Mojave Desert
Where they tell you to drink 1 liter of water per mile hiked! Red Rocks Canyon outside of Las Vegas.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3209
photos
134
followers
130
following
816% complete
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th August 2022 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
desert
,
rocks
,
las
,
vegas
,
canyon
,
mojave
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
those are serious moisture requirements
September 24th, 2022
