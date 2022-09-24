Previous
Mojave Desert by danette
Photo 2980

Mojave Desert

Where they tell you to drink 1 liter of water per mile hiked! Red Rocks Canyon outside of Las Vegas.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
those are serious moisture requirements
September 24th, 2022  
