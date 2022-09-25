Previous
Next
Caretaker by danette
Photo 2981

Caretaker

One of the historic buildings at the Grand Canyon is this caretaker's residence, who probably took care of the Watchtower.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful old stone structure!
September 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, such great textures.
September 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise