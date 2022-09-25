Sign up
Photo 2981
Caretaker
One of the historic buildings at the Grand Canyon is this caretaker's residence, who probably took care of the Watchtower.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
2
2
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th August 2022 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grand
,
stone
,
building
,
historic
,
arizona
,
canyon
Mags
Beautiful old stone structure!
September 25th, 2022
Diana
Fabulous composition and capture, such great textures.
September 25th, 2022
