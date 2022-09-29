Previous
The Power of Water
Photo 2982

The Power of Water

I appreciate those who have checked in after Hurricane Ira devastated Florida yesterday. While our county was the original bullseye, it wobbled sufficiently to come ashore on the west coast of Florida. I wanted to post a photo of Sanibel Island here as the bridge has now washed away, but I have those photos elsewhere. I chose one from St. Augustine, probably 200 miles from where the hurricane first landed, yet the streets are flooded. My son in Tampa was spared. My brother's house on the river was spared. We are thankful. There are many,, many people who are hurting. They say that hundreds have died. if you find it in your heart, please donate to a reputable charity to help these folks get their lives back. We are headed into the tourist season where many of these people would have made much of their money. I am seeing destroyed hotels and roads and homes. https://www.local10.com/weather/hurricane/2022/09/29/ian-now-a-tropical-storm-catastrophic-damage-left-in-its-wake/
29th September 2022

Danette Thompson

@danette
Gerasimos Georg.
amazing capture and color
FAV
September 29th, 2022  
Tim Erskine
Glad you're OK!
September 29th, 2022  
