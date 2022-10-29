Sign up
Photo 3004
We are family
My oldest son is pinning a corsage on my cousin, who performed their wedding ceremony. My youngest son is in the background. We laid my cousin to rest yesterday. Though we celebrated his life and his entrance into heaven, he will be greatly missed.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
1
0
family
,
cousin
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 29th, 2022
