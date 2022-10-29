Previous
We are family by danette
Photo 3004

We are family

My oldest son is pinning a corsage on my cousin, who performed their wedding ceremony. My youngest son is in the background. We laid my cousin to rest yesterday. Though we celebrated his life and his entrance into heaven, he will be greatly missed.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Danette Thompson

bkb in the city
Great capture
October 29th, 2022  
