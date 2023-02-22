Sign up
Photo 3094
Moon and Jupiter and Venus
Thank you always for stopping by!
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Tags
moon
,
jupiter
,
venus
,
planets
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
February 23rd, 2023
