Photo 3104
Dragonfly
Taken on a windy day from a boat!
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
3333
photos
129
followers
126
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th March 2023 1:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
dragonfly
,
florida
,
everglades
Diana
ace
Great shot under the difficult circumstances.
March 15th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love it
March 15th, 2023
