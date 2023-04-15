Sign up
Photo 3128
Cardinal
He had bathed somewhere and was grooming in the tree. Once he spotted me, he was gone! He looks young.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
0
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3357
photos
128
followers
125
following
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th April 2023 9:14am
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
cardinal
,
florida
