Listen to the rhythm of the falling rain by danette
Photo 3127

Listen to the rhythm of the falling rain

We are so happy to get some rain. We average 65”/year. Through March, we had less than 2.5” and everything was so dry.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Danette Thompson


@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...


Dawn
A nice shot
April 13th, 2023  
Allison Williams
Im sure you sang this joyfully.
April 13th, 2023  
Corinne C
So clear with a nice light
April 13th, 2023  
Thom Mitchell
by the Cascades — one of my favorite oldies! ;)
April 13th, 2023  
Mags
Great shot and song to go with it!
April 13th, 2023  
