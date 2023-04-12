Sign up
Photo 3127
Listen to the rhythm of the falling rain
We are so happy to get some rain. We average 65”/year. Through March, we had less than 2.5” and everything was so dry.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
5
0
365
SM-G965U
12th April 2023 1:56pm
Tags
rain
,
seasons
,
florida
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
April 13th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Im sure you sang this joyfully.
April 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So clear with a nice light
April 13th, 2023
Thom Mitchell
by the Cascades — one of my favorite oldies! ;)
April 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great shot and song to go with it!
April 13th, 2023
