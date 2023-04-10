Sign up
Photo 3126
Surrounded by beauty
Yet, it is the phone that holds her attention.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
5
4
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3355
photos
128
followers
125
following
856% complete
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
9th April 2023 7:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
sunrise
,
person
,
florida
,
pompano
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
April 10th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
always the way
April 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
April 10th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very beautiful.
April 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful
April 10th, 2023
