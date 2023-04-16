Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3129
Pool fun
Our grandsons spent the night. They were able to get in the pool for the first time this year.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3358
photos
128
followers
125
following
857% complete
View this month »
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th April 2023 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
boys
,
pool
,
florida
,
grandsons
Cathy
Oh what fun! Wonderful memories being made! Glad recent floods in your area did not delay pool time!
April 16th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
@calm
we were very fortunate. Though we received a lot of rain, it was nowhere near the 3"/hour they received in Ft. Lauderdale. I am glad that some big events were still able to go on this weekend and our son and DIL were able to still do what they had planned. They had a delayed anniversary celebration.
April 16th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great action shot...Wonderful fun!
April 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love this fabulous shot of them haveing fun, great colours and splashes!
April 16th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful shot of your grands!
April 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close