Pool fun by danette
Photo 3129

Pool fun

Our grandsons spent the night. They were able to get in the pool for the first time this year.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Cathy
Oh what fun! Wonderful memories being made! Glad recent floods in your area did not delay pool time!
April 16th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
@calm we were very fortunate. Though we received a lot of rain, it was nowhere near the 3"/hour they received in Ft. Lauderdale. I am glad that some big events were still able to go on this weekend and our son and DIL were able to still do what they had planned. They had a delayed anniversary celebration.
April 16th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great action shot...Wonderful fun!
April 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love this fabulous shot of them haveing fun, great colours and splashes!
April 16th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful shot of your grands!
April 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 16th, 2023  
