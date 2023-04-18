Sign up
Photo 3130
Palm tree topper
Saw this bird perched upon the top of a palm tree. Anyone know what kind of bird it is? It may just be passing through.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
18th April 2023 6:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
florida
Mags
ace
Great shot! It looks like a bandit with the black band around its eyes. Wish I could tell you what it is.
April 19th, 2023
