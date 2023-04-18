Previous
Palm tree topper by danette
Photo 3130

Palm tree topper

Saw this bird perched upon the top of a palm tree. Anyone know what kind of bird it is? It may just be passing through.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Danette Thompson

Mags ace
Great shot! It looks like a bandit with the black band around its eyes. Wish I could tell you what it is.
April 19th, 2023  
