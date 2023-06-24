Previous
Weathered by danette
Photo 3169

Weathered

We don't have any driftwood or downed trees on our beaches, so they are always fascinating for me.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful pov
June 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise