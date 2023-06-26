Previous
Serious business by danette
Photo 3171

Serious business

When scalloping, it is important to find the spot where the scallops might be residing (hiding in tall grasses). This is our youngest son in charge of the anchor.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
June 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice candid
June 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot, I love them and hope you found some
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise