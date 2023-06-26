Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3171
Serious business
When scalloping, it is important to find the spot where the scallops might be residing (hiding in tall grasses). This is our youngest son in charge of the anchor.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3400
photos
126
followers
124
following
868% complete
View this month »
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th June 2023 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
man
,
boat
,
son
,
florida
,
gulfofmexico
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
June 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice candid
June 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot, I love them and hope you found some
June 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close