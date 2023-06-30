Sign up
Photo 3175
Bucket full of scallops
Tomorrow, the scallop season opens in full. I love their variations. Do you see their blue eyes?
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
3404
photos
125
followers
123
following
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th June 2023 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
florida
,
scallops
