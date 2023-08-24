Previous
Living the Dream by danette
Photo 3199

Living the Dream

Our grandsons started VPK and Kindergarten this year, so it has been quite a week of new schedules and learning. They came by after school to swim for a while. I had bought a new float that was put to good use!
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
gloria jones ace
Fun summer capture :)
August 25th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Living the dream, indeed! Ahhh, to be a child again! And I would want that float! Adorable, Danette!
August 25th, 2023  
