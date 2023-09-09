Sign up
Photo 3210
These are a few of my favorite things
Birds, cows, trees, farmland. Enjoying time spent at my brother's.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
9th September 2023 8:50am
Tags
birds
,
trees
,
farm
,
cows
,
florida
ace
Beautiful country scene! Glad you're enjoying yourself.
September 10th, 2023
