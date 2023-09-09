Previous
These are a few of my favorite things by danette
Photo 3210

These are a few of my favorite things

Birds, cows, trees, farmland. Enjoying time spent at my brother's.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Mags ace
Beautiful country scene! Glad you're enjoying yourself.
September 10th, 2023  
