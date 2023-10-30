Sign up
Previous
Photo 3253
Windy
18 mph winds made for some rough seas.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
4
3
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3482
photos
129
followers
125
following
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
27th October 2023 5:52pm
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
pier
,
atlantic
,
florida
,
deerfield
Joan Robillard
Fab
October 30th, 2023
Corinne C
A fabulous image
October 30th, 2023
Mags
Wonderful capture of those waves.
October 30th, 2023
Allison Williams
But a super action shot!
October 30th, 2023
