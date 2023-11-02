Previous
Sub-Tropical Autumn by danette
Sub-Tropical Autumn

We get orange skies and strong breezes instead of autumn leaves. At least it was 70 degrees last night!
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Danette Thompson

Krista Marson ace
What the? Is this normal?
November 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful! We got down to 32. LOL! Below normal for October.
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
