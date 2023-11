Channellocks

My grandfather was a plumber. Was dad was a plumber. Several uncles were plumbers. My brother was president of a plumbing company and now his son is in charge of growing a mechanical firm in the very same area where my dad worked!

My husband had to be "initiated" into our family by working for the family business prior to our marriage. These are his channellocks. It has obviously been a few years since he used them. They are about to be given to a local artist.