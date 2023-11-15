Previous
Here comes the rain again by danette
Photo 3260

Here comes the rain again

Looking for a "positive" spin on this rain that has hung over us for 2 solid days! I was headed out for a meeting in the downpour.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nicely done
November 16th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
We've got rain today, too, but I couldn't find red bokeh if I tried!!! This is gorgeous... Cranberries in Champagne! (or the hood of your car?)
November 16th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
@Weezilou yes, cranberries in champagne! Or taken out of the side window of my car. The red is either brake lights or red lights. I had taken another (while stopped) and was relatively pleased, but excited when I was able to get red bokeh! Just trying to stay safe while driving in the rain at night in a construction zone.
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise