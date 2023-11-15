Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3260
Here comes the rain again
Looking for a "positive" spin on this rain that has hung over us for 2 solid days! I was headed out for a meeting in the downpour.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3489
photos
129
followers
125
following
893% complete
View this month »
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965U
Taken
15th November 2023 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
lights
,
rain
,
florida
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
November 16th, 2023
Louise & Ken
We've got rain today, too, but I couldn't find red bokeh if I tried!!! This is gorgeous... Cranberries in Champagne! (or the hood of your car?)
November 16th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
@Weezilou
yes, cranberries in champagne! Or taken out of the side window of my car. The red is either brake lights or red lights. I had taken another (while stopped) and was relatively pleased, but excited when I was able to get red bokeh! Just trying to stay safe while driving in the rain at night in a construction zone.
November 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close