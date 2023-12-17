Sign up
Previous
Photo 3290
More angry sea
Driving rain made the capture soft! Storm finally is almost gone. At least the sun is shining after 4 days!!
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th December 2023 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
waves
,
storm
,
atlantic
Mags
ace
Beautiful raging waves! We're getting drenched and the wind is picking up.
December 17th, 2023
Monica
Fantastic shot
December 17th, 2023
