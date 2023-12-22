Previous
A Rare Moon Launch by danette
Photo 3293

A Rare Moon Launch

First one I have ever seen.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
902% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! Fantastic!
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise